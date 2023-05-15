“Disgusting”: Britney Spears’ husband speaks out about confidantes dishing the dirt on her

Britney Spears hasn’t come right out and said anything specific about the documentary TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which airs on FOX Monday night. But on Sunday, Britney’s husband, Sam Asghari, took to his Instagram Story to seemingly slam those who participated in it.

In a video captured by Pop Crave, Sam said, “The last thing I want to do is speak on my wife’s behalf, I will never do that. I respect her privacy, that’s why I don’t talk as much.”

He then adds, “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting.”

He continues, “How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison, where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine and then all of a sudden, after 15 years, when she’s free after all [that] gaslighting and all those things that went down, now you’re gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story? No. That’s also disgusting, so don’t do that.”

Sam’s comments appear to be about the documentary, though he doesn’t specify.

“And don’t believe what you read online,” he concludes, while slamming “clickbait” articles. “That’s gotta stop.”

The documentary airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

