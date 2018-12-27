Disney and Fox Deal Could Close Next Month

According to reports, the much-anticipated deal between Disney and 20th Century Fox could be finalized by the next month.

With the deal being close to done talk of some of Fox’s Marvel characters showing up in one of Marvel’s 2019 releases has begun. Fox, on the other hand, does have two X-Men movies set to release next year, but none tied in with Marvel.

Fans are patiently waiting to see what will come of the merger when the deal is done early next year.

How soon do you think a movie with all the Marvel characters together will be done? Are you happy to hear that the two companies will come together?