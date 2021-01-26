Disney+ Blocks Films From Children’s Profiles Due To Breaching Content Advisories
If you’ve tried to watch certain movies on Disney+ under your child’s profile recently, you may have noticed they were missing. When Disney+ launched in 2019 they placed an advisory on certain films that included negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people/culture, and controversial scenes.
The company has now decided to remove the films completely including: Peter Pan, Dumbo, Lady and the Tramp, etc. One parent commented “I wanted to watch Peter Pan with my daughter, but I couldn’t find it anywhere. Then I realized they had all gone – they had been removed from the kids’ accounts. It was shocking”.
The films were only removed from children’s profiles and can still be viewed on regular with the same advisory. Do you think Disney was right in removing certain movies from kids profiles? Do you think Disney should leave the movies on the kids profiles and continue with the advisory? Do you let your child watch any of the movies that Disney has an advisory for?