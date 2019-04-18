Disney Cancels “The Gifted”
By Sarah
|
Apr 18, 2019 @ 6:47 AM

Disney has canceled the X-Men series “The Gifted.”
This adds to the other Marvel shows that have seen their demise on TV or streaming service like Daredevil, Luke Cage, and others.
The belief around “The Gifted” is that the show may come back in some capacity when the Disney streaming service goes live.
Are you bummed about “The Gifted” getting the boot? Do you think Disney is canceling the shows to prepare them for their streaming service?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

44% Of Young Adults Still Do This Elderly Woman Fights Off 300-Pound Thief With Baseball Bat Alex Trebek Gives Health Update, Confirms He Will Return to Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Season 36 Marvel Fans Beware! Major ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage Leak Beyonce Drops Surprise “Homecoming” Album A Game of Thrones Fan Set Up a Fake GoFundMe for Bran Stark
Comments