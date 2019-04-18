Disney Cancels “The Gifted”

Disney has canceled the X-Men series “The Gifted.”

This adds to the other Marvel shows that have seen their demise on TV or streaming service like Daredevil, Luke Cage, and others.

The belief around “The Gifted” is that the show may come back in some capacity when the Disney streaming service goes live.

Are you bummed about “The Gifted” getting the boot? Do you think Disney is canceling the shows to prepare them for their streaming service?