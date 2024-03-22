Disney Channel gives Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizards’ the green light

Alex Russo is officially back for more magical shenanigans.

Disney Channel has given the green light to Selena Gomez‘s Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series. The series, which uses the working title of Wizards, will find Gomez serving as executive producer alongside her TV brother, David Henrie.

Additionally, Gomez will guest star as Alex in the show’s premiere episode, while Henrie will appear as a series regular, reprising his role as Justin Russo.

The series will follow an adult Justin, who has decided to live a normal, mortal life with his wife and children. This all changes, however, when he gets a visit from Alex. It will also feature brand-new characters, such as a powerful young wizard named Billie, played by Janice LeAnn Brown.

“When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World,” the series’ official description reads.

“Guess what?! WE GOT PICKED UP FOR SEASON 1,” Gomez wrote on top of photos of her and Henrie on her Instagram Story.

“CAN’T WAIT!!! See you this Fall,” Henrie similarly shared to his Instagram Story.

Production on the new series begins in April. It will air on Disney Channel and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.