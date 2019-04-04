Disney Confirms Deadpool for MCU
By Sarah
|
Apr 4, 2019 @ 6:39 AM

Disney has confirmed that Deadpool indeed has a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Disney chairman Alan Horn made the confirmation at CinemaCon with the help of some tweets from Deadpool saying, “You’ll be seeing more of Deadpool in years to come.”
The presentation further solidified the soon to come merger of the universes of Marvel and the X-Men.
Are you excited about the possibilities of the Disney-Fox merger? What superhero from the Fox merger would you like to see first in the MCU?

