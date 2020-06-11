Disney Fans Want Parks To Re-Theme Splash Mountain
A petition on Change.org is asking for Disney Parks to change the theming on it Splash Mountain rides.
The ride gets imagery from the 1946 film Song Of The South. The petition states the ride’s “history and storyline are steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes” from the movie.
It has been suggested that the ride changes themes to The Princess and the Frog. That movie featured Disney’s first black princess.
There are over 10,000 signatures on the petition so far.