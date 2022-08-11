Disney+ Launching Ad Tier While Raising Ad-Free Prices In December

Disney+’s ad-supported streaming tier will launch December 8th at $7.99 per month, which is the same price Disney+ customers already pay.

If you want to keep the ad-free subscription, that is going up by $3 to $10.99 a month starting in December.

Hulu is also raising prices with its ad-supported tier increasing $1 to $7.99 per month and its ad-free tier hiking costs by $2 to $14.99 per month. This way, ad-free Disney+ subscribers can’t cancel for a cheaper alternative.

There are some bundle options: the Disney bundle offers ad-free tiers of Disney+ and Hulu as well as ESPN+ will stay at $19.99, but now there are a few other bundles including one with an ad-supported combination of Disney+ and Hulu for $9.99 per month, and the second is an ad-supported collection of all three services for $12.99 per month.

