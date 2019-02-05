Disney Looking to Replace Hugh Jackman As Wolverine

Hugh Jackman left the role of Wolverine two years ago in Logan, and according to X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner when X-Men joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney will replace Jackman with a younger actor in the role of Wolverine.

“This man worked so hard to bulk up,” Donner said during a panel talk. “Now that doesn’t mean he can’t come back as an older Wolverine. You never know. Future Wolverine, you never know.”

There’s no word on when the X-Men will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Right now it’s safe to say they have their hands full with superheroes.

Who would be your pick to play Wolverine? Do you have a theory of when the X-Men will appear in the MCU?