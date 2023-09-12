Disney Marks 100th Anniversary With Epic Box Set Of Movies

Disney is rolling out an epic new Blu-ray box set featuring 100 of its favorite animated films to mark the company’s 100th anniversary. The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection will also have extras like original theatrical artwork for each movie, digital codes for all included movies, a certificate of authenticity, a lithograph from the upcoming movie Wish, and even collectible Mickey Mouse ears engraved with “Disney 100.”

You can expect classics like Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella, Alice In Wonderland, and Peter Pan, along with 1990s-era films like Aladdin, The Lion King, and Toy Story, all the way up to recent Pixar Soul, Encanto, and Elemental. It is pricey at $1500 and hits stores in time for early holiday shopping November 14th.