Disney isn’t done wheeling and dealing yet. The word is Disney is in talks to buy the 30% stake of Hulu that’s held by Comcast.
When Disney bought 20th Century Fox they inherited 60% of Hulu but now they want it all and it’s causing their stock to rise.
Hulu has grown in subscribers and value over the years and Disney is making it a point to be a major player in the streaming industry.
Do you like what Disney is doing these days? Do you subscribe to Hulu?
Disney Now Wants to Buy Comcast Stake in Hulu
