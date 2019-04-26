Disney Now Wants to Buy Comcast Stake in Hulu

Disney isn’t done wheeling and dealing yet. The word is Disney is in talks to buy the 30% stake of Hulu that’s held by Comcast.

When Disney bought 20th Century Fox they inherited 60% of Hulu but now they want it all and it’s causing their stock to rise.

Hulu has grown in subscribers and value over the years and Disney is making it a point to be a major player in the streaming industry.

Do you like what Disney is doing these days? Do you subscribe to Hulu?