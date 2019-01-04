Disney Offering Free College Tuition to Employees
By Sarah Peters
|
Jan 4, 2019 @ 7:07 AM

The “Happiest Place on Earth” is now paying college tuition for its employees.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Disney now joins other companies in the belief that paying for higher education of employees will lead to better-trained staff and more internal advancement.
The company has plans to spend around $50 million on education for employees by mid-year and an additional $25 million per year after that.
What do you think about Disney paying for college tuition? Do you think that will draw more people to apply for jobs with the company? What other incentives do you wish companies would offer employees?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Netflix’s “Tidying Up” Inspiring People Teen Fighting Cheating Accusations After SAT Score Improves What Does the Government Shutdown Mean for Tax Returns? Do You “Screen Dip?” It Could Be Hurting Your Relationship Kevin Hart to Appear on “Ellen” Today Kathy Griffin Reveals Her Mom Has Dementia
Comments