Disney Offering Free College Tuition to Employees

The “Happiest Place on Earth” is now paying college tuition for its employees.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Disney now joins other companies in the belief that paying for higher education of employees will lead to better-trained staff and more internal advancement.

The company has plans to spend around $50 million on education for employees by mid-year and an additional $25 million per year after that.

What do you think about Disney paying for college tuition? Do you think that will draw more people to apply for jobs with the company? What other incentives do you wish companies would offer employees?