Disney Opening Zootopia Themed Land
By Sarah
|
Jan 29, 2019 @ 7:21 AM

Disney is getting prepared to open its first-ever Zootopia-themed land at Shanghai Disneyland.
The new area will have a theme of the cityscape from the movie complete with the skyline.
Park-goers can also expect characters and interactions with characters from the film throughout Zootopia land.
Rumors about a Zootopia land at Walt Disney World have been swirling, but since the movie was a huge hit in China it’s starting there first.
Would you like to see Zootopia land in the States? Who was your favorite character in Zootopia? What land from what movie is Disney missing out on?

