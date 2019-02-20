Disney Park Tickets Are 50% Off For Florida Residents
By Sarah
|
Feb 20, 2019 @ 8:48 AM

If you’re obsessed with strapping on the mouse ears and visiting Disney World, you can get half-price tickets until the summer. There’s just one catch.
Residents of the Sunshine State can purchase a three-day pass for just $175 plus tax, which makes the effective rate $59 per day. A normal one-day ticket costs $109.
Not enough time in the Magic Kingdom? Add a fourth day for $20 more. There’s also an option to upgrade to a park hopper pass which gives access to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot.
Just don’t try to have a Floridian buy these special tickets for you. The rules say they’re non-transferable.
Have you gone to Disney? What was your favorite part?

