Disney Park Tickets Are 50% Off For Florida Residents

If you’re obsessed with strapping on the mouse ears and visiting Disney World, you can get half-price tickets until the summer. There’s just one catch.

Residents of the Sunshine State can purchase a three-day pass for just $175 plus tax, which makes the effective rate $59 per day. A normal one-day ticket costs $109.

Not enough time in the Magic Kingdom? Add a fourth day for $20 more. There’s also an option to upgrade to a park hopper pass which gives access to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot.

Just don’t try to have a Floridian buy these special tickets for you. The rules say they’re non-transferable.

