Disney Pledged A $5 Million Donation To Social Justice Organizations Starting With The NAACP
Disney has pledged to give $5 million to social justice organizations with $2 million going directly to the NAACP.
Walt Disney’s CEO, Bob Chapek said in a statement about the huge donation, “The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated.”
Disney will also work with employees through their Disney Employee Matching Gifts program, where it will match employee’s contributions to eligible groups.
On Tuesday, (June 2) ABC hosted a special on the protests going on around the United States as well as aired two important episodes of Black-ish in an effort to continue the conversation that was sparked by the death of George Floyd.