Disney Releases New Look at 'Aladdin' Live Action Film By Gabe | Feb 10, 2019 @ 9:37 PM During the GRAMMY's, Disney unveiled some new footage from their upcoming live action remake of the classic animated film, 'Aladdin'. Most notably is our first full glimpse at Will Smith as the Genie of the Lamp.