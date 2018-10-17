Disney Store Launches 90’s Collection
By Sarah Peters
|
Oct 16, 2018 @ 8:19 PM

If you love the 90’s and Disney well you will love this. Disney Stores just launched the “Oh My Disney ‘90s Flashback Collection.” The collection highlights 90’s cartoon favorites from Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King to Aladdin and Hercules. Fans can snag denim jackets, mugs, a VHS shaped clutch, and more. Why do you think adults love Disney and Disneyland so much?

