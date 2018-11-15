Disney Sued for Bed Bugs! Ew!

“The Happiest Place On Earth” has been hit with a lawsuit from a woman who says that the Disneyland Hotel is infested by bugs.

Ivy Lizette Ewell Eldridge claims she got a severe skin rash on her entire body after a stay at the Disneyland Hotel in California, and that the hotel failed to let her know about the infestation.

According to court documents, Eldridge claims that the bed bugs latched on her body while she slept and “sucked her blood until they got gorged” and said the rash was so bad that she needed medical treatment.

Ivy is seeking money for medical costs, pain, suffering, and lost wages.

Have you ever experienced bed bugs? Do you think that Disney would be this negligent?