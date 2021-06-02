Disney Sued for Discrimination by TV Production Exec
The Walt Disney Company has been sued by a TV production executive for sexual orientation discrimination.
Vice President of Production Finance, Joel Hopkins, says that his first six years in the company he moved up the corporate leader, but after it was found out he was gay, the discrimination began.
Hopkins said he went to HR on several occasions about the issue but nothing was ever done. Now Joel is suing the company for discrimination based on sexual orientation and is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.