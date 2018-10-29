Disney-Themed House for Sale

If you are the biggest Disney fan around, you should prove it by buying this home that is all Disney, all the time.

The 7,029 square foot home is in Palm Bay, Florida and it features two Mickey Mouse shaped swimming pools.

The house also features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a Go-Kart track, a barn, and a six-car garage.

Murals of Snow White, Winnie The Pooh and other Disney characters are painted in some rooms. You can get this fabulous home for the price of $849,000.

