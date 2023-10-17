Disney Using Robin Williams’ Genie Outtakes For New Short Film

Robin Williams famously ad-libbed much of his dialogue for Genie from 1992’s Aladdin. There were a ton of outtakes and now they are being used for a new short film to celebrate the studio’s 100th anniversary.

You can now see Once Upon a Studio on Disney+ that features characters coming together from 85 Disney feature-length and short films to celebrate “10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements”. Williams’ estate gave permission for his outtakes to be used for the new short film. You’ll see 543 characters, including Mickey Mouse, Frozen‘s Princess Elsa and Peter Pan, all come to life in a Night at the Museum-style gathering at the studios.