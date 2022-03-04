Disney+ Will Introduce A Cheaper Subscription W/ Commercials
Recently, Disney+ has announced that the streaming service will offer a cheaper subscription that will include advertisements.
The Chairman of Disney Media said, “Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone.”
He continued, “More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.”
Disney is hoping to launch this cheaper tier later this year.
