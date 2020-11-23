Disney Will Stop Attractions If A Guest Removes Their Mask
Disney is doing whatever they can to ensure guests stay properly masked when visiting their parks. They have implemented a strict rule stating guests must remain masked at all times. If a mask comes off, they will stop attractions. Disney means business, too: there has already been word of this happening during a live show when someone watching took their mask off. Disney World has specific rules on what kind of masks they will and won’t allow on their website. Will you be visiting amusement parks any time soon?