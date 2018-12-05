Disney Writer Excluded from Remakes is Speaking Out

Disney writer Linda Woolverton is unhappy with the company for locking her out of the remakes for “Lion King” and “Beauty and the Beast” and she’s speaking out about the whole thing. Her unhappiness began with the way the storytelling was altered for the remake of “Beauty and the Beast” and even though she helped with “Alice in Wonderland” and “Maleficent” she wasn’t invited to work on “Beauty and the Beast” and “Lion King.” Some say that her unhappiness is fueled by the fact that she doesn’t get residuals or profit from remakes since animated features aren’t covered by the Writers Guild of America. Another writer, Terry Rossio, has also began to speak out about his exclusion from the remake of “Aladdin.”