Disneyland Facing $2 Billion Revenue Loss
The current pandemic has hit Disneyland hard.
According to reports, the Disneyland resort faces a $2.2 billion revenue loss during the 216-day closure of the park because of the coronavirus. A huge difference from the $3.8 million revenue the parks made last pre-pandemic.
To make matters even worse, it doesn’t look like Disneyland will be back to normal until maybe 2022.
In September, Disney had to lay off 28,000 employees, most being employees from Disney World and Disneyland.
Do you believe theme parks will ever get back to normal after the pandemic? How long do you think it’ll take for theme parks to get back on their feet?