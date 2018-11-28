Disneyland Hosting A 90’s Themed Night
By Sarah Peters
Nov 28, 2018 @ 7:43 AM
ANAHEIM, CA - NOVEMBER 13: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Jason Derulo performs during a taping of "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" at Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Walt Disneyland on November 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California. "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" airs on November 30, 2017. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

Time to bust out those fanny packs because Disneyland is hosting a 90’s themed party night.
Disneyland announced two theme nights for the 2019 season.
The ‘90’s’ theme night will feature a throwback fireworks show, a special fanny-pack as well as performances and appearances from 90’s characters.
The ‘Sweetheart’s night,’ which will take place a week before Valentine’s day, will have a “Royal Ball” feel, slow dances throughout the park and celebrate all things lovey-dovey.
The Disneyland after Dark events will require a special separate ticket that will go on sale Nov. 28th.
