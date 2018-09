Disneyland is boldly going where they have not gone before…

Disneyland will start serving alcohol in the parks, for the first time, when the new Star Wars area of the park opens in 2019. The new area, called Star Wars: Galaxy Edge, will feature the restaurant Oga’s Cantina. Guests will be able to sample concoctions that are out of this world! But be careful, you have to leave your blaster at the door. We don’t want any, “who shot first?” incidents to happen.