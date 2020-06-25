Disney’s Splash Mountain Ride Will Be “Re-imagined”
Disney parks in California and Florida will be overhauling its Splash Mountain rides after recent backlash about the attraction. Splash Mountain was originally themed after the 1946 film Song Of The South. The movie has been criticized for its racial insensitivity and has totally been removed from Disney’s radar by not being available for purchase or on Disney Plus. In the light of recent protests, petitions, and corporate awareness, the ride will be “completely reimagined” to be themed after Disney’s The Princess and the Frog. The film featured Disney’s first Black princess, Tiana.