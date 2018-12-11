District Looking At Building New Middle School

(WHBC) – Canton Local Schools is in the very early stages of planning for a new middle school, which would allow the district to move out of an old elementary school.

The district wants to move H.R. Walker Elementary School to Faircrest Memorial Middle School, and then build a new middle school to take the place of Faircrest.

Treasurer Jason Schatzel says the school board passed a resolution to participate in the Ohio School Facilities Commission Expedited Local Partnership Program which starts the planning process.

“They’ll do some enrollment projections to help us determine what size of a middle school we’ll need and the estimated cost of the project.”

From that information he says they’ll be able to determine the district’s share in the cost and the state’s share.

Schatzel says they have no plans to go back to voters for money for the new middle school.

“They were generous enough to provide a new high school for the community, and we’re grateful for that. And we don’t want to put another burden on them if it’s possible.”

He says they have a few potential sites for the new middle school, with the preferred site being south of the new high school on the corner of Ridge Avenue and Cleveland Avenue.