Dive into Dua Lipa’s new “Illusion,” sip Sabrina Carpenter’s piping hot “Espresso”

Two pop divas, two new bops. That’s what Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter have delivered — and Dua threw in a video, as well.

Dua’s released “Illusion,” the third track from her album Radical Optimism, due out May 3. According to Dua, “Illusion” was the first song she and her main collaborators worked on together. “It really broke the ice for the record,” she says.

“It’s about knowing what you’re getting yourself into, but staying for the hell of it. The joke’s on them, it’s the fun of playing someone at their own game because ultimately you won’t fall for an illusion.”

Dua wrote on Instagram, “This song started everything for this album sonically … it has just made me even more excited for Radical Optimism in 3 WEEKS ~ aaaaahhh it’s all bloody kicking off!!!”

The music video really leans in to the aquatic theme of the album cover and the making-of video that Dua’s shared. It was filmed at a famous Olympic pool complex in Barcelona with a panoramic view of the city, and features Dua and a troupe of dancers, scantily clad high divers and synchronized swimmers cavorting both in and out of the water.

Sabrina’s new single, “Espresso,” is also an upbeat dance song. She sings about keeping a boy up all night, like a cup of strong coffee would, because he’s dreaming of her: “Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know / That’s that me, espresso.”

Speaking to Apple Music 1′s Zane Lowe, Sabrina says of the song, “We wrote it in France and I remember it being a very, very quick process … I think that’s why you can kind of feel how fun it is.”

The “Espresso” video drops April 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.