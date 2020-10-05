      Weather Alert

Division of Forestry: Fall Leaf Show Should be Good One

Oct 5, 2020 @ 7:41am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re getting a hint of fall color now, but the big show is expected in about two weeks.

That’s when leaves in northern Ohio should be at their peak.

And it should be a nice one.

Jamie Regula with the Division of Forestry says there’s been sufficient rain, and the cooldown is coming at the right time.

And Regula says you don’t have to drive far to see the fall leaves at their peak.

The Department of Natural Resources points out Cuyahoga Valley National Park and Beaver Creek State Park in Columbiana County as a couple of northern Ohio destinations.

