Division of Wildlife: Angler Pays Fine for Unattended, Unlabeled Fishing Lines

October 19, 2022 5:25AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It can be pricey to set fishing lines in the water unattended or unlabeled.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife says one angler is paying $227 for doing just that in a pond near the Tuscarawas River in Tuscarawas County.

The division had gotten tips on their 800-POACHER hotline.

Reports of wildlife violations can be submitted anonymously via the Turn-In-a-Poacher hotline.

