Dixie D’Amelio says her new music is “all over the place,” hopes to release an EP “soon”

The third season of The D’Amelio Show just debuted on Hulu. But outside of starring in that show, Dixie D’Amelio‘s been working on her music career. She released her debut album, a letter to me, in 2022, and recently gave ABC Audio an update on when she might release new music — and what it’ll sound like.

“Hopefully [I’ll release] an EP soon,” she says. “I keep saying ‘this year,’ but I keep writing and liking things more and more, so I don’t know exactly when. But I just want to get things out in a little bit [of a] timely manner, ’cause I would love to be able to tour again.”

Dixie opened for Big Time Rush on their Forever Tour in 2022.

As for what we can expect from the songs she’s writing, Dixie says, “It’s kind of all over the place. I am writing a lot of fun songs that aren’t, like, straight-down-the-middle pop, but also [are] just something that I would want to listen to. And then kind of deeper emotional things.”

“I’ve been going to Nashville to write … so many talented writers and producers [are] there, so being able to be in a room with them, and share a lot of these personal things that have gone in my life in the past year and put them into a song has been cool,” she says.

But that doesn’t mean you’ll be able to tell who inspired these “personal” songs.

“Honestly, every song is like a mix,” she says. “I’m like, ‘This could be about, like, 30 different people’ — which makes it even more fun, ’cause it’s like a guessing game.”

Meanwhile, Dixie is starring in the video for “Strings,” the latest hit by MAX featuring JVKE and Bazzi.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.