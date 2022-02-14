      Weather Alert

‘Do Not Eat Soap’: Federal Agency Tweets Warning After Super Bowl Ad

Feb 14, 2022 @ 8:57am

Apparently, it needed to be said.

A Super Bowl ad for Uber Eats on Sunday spurred the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to tweet an important reminder: “Do not eat soap.”

For real.

The tweet came after a celebrity-packed ad highlighted the fact that users can order non-food items on the app.

In the commercial, actress Jennifer Coolidge, for example, stuffs her mouth with paper towels and actor Nicholas Braun (of the HBO show “Succession”) chugs a bottle of dish soap.

Trevor Noah then says, “Thanks to Uber Eats, we don’t even know what food is anymore!”

What are some other warnings/reminders you see in everyday life that you still can believe have to be pointed out?

