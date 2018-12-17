Do You Celebrate Your Dog’s Birthday?

I want to wish someone a very happy birthday… Your DOG!

Because according to the latest research, 75% of dog owners celebrate their dog’s birthday in some way – with over half singing “Happy birthday” to their pet and making them a special birthday meal.

The survey was done by a pet food manufacturer, and they found that more than half of owners, 55%, make their dog's favorite meal on their birthday – with the top dinners being a cheeseburger, chicken and fish. So why go to all the trouble? The top answer given: Because my dog is part of the family.