Do You Take Too Many Pictures of Your Pets?

If you’re as much of a pet lover as I am, I can only imagine that you too have a plethora of pictures of your beloved animal. You’re not the only one!

A recent study by Rover.com surveys showed that at least 65% of dog owners admit to having more pictures of their dog than their spouse.

Interesting enough, the survey also found that at least 54% of dog owners would consider breaking up their relationship if their dog didn’t like their spouse.

Rightfully so, I always believed pets have a great sense of judgment! Do these statistics sound like yourself?