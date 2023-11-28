Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Doctors Give This Man A New Face And Eye

November 28, 2023 12:29PM EST
Aaron James from Arkansas accidentally touched a 7,200 volt power line which resulted in the loss of his left arm, left eye, his nose and his front teeth. Doctors were able to give him a face transplant as well as a first-of-its kind eye transplant. One-hundred-and-forty surgeons, nurses, and healthcare professionals worked for 21 hours in the operating room to give Aaron a new face and eye.

There is still progress that needs to be made…he still cannot see out of the new eye, and he has yet to get feeling in his lips making it difficult to talk. But he’s excited to be a part of this kind of history!

