Does Harry Styles’ latest honor mean he’s on track for an Oscar nomination?

August 8, 2022 3:00PM EDT
Amazon Studios

Harry Styles‘ movie My Policeman isn’t even out yet, but Entertainment Weekly says the cast has won an award that might point toward Oscar glory.

EW reports that My Policeman, which stars Harry, Emma Corrin, Linus Roache, David Dawson and Rupert Everett, has won the Toronto International Film Festival’s TIFF Tribute Award for Performance, marking the first time the honor has gone to the ensemble cast of a movie and not an individual performer. The cast will receive the award at a gala fundraiser on September 11.

According to EW, since the award was invented in 2019, those who’ve received it have gone on to be nominated for — and sometimes win — Oscars, including Joaquin Phoenix, Jessica Chastain and Benedict Cumberbatch.

My Policeman arrives in theaters on October 21 and hits Prime Video on November 4. It stars Harry as a married policeman in 1950s England who pursues a forbidden and, at the time, illegal romance with a museum curator, played by Dawson.

