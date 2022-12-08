Does Lizzo have a future in politics? Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks thinks so

Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC

Lizzo is going viral for her resounding acceptance speech at the People’s Choice Awards earlier this week, with some fans saying she should run for office. Among those voices is Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks.

Lizzo told the crowd while accepting The People’s Champion trophy, “I don’t need a trophy for championing people … to be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform.”

She then brought a group of female activists onstage — 17 in all — and individually highlighted their work, which encompassed anti-gun violence organizations, and protecting the rights of Indigenous peoples, transgender people, women and much more. Images of the activists were shown on video screens around the stage.

“Give them their flowers,” the singer rallied. “Power will always be to the people … follow them and support them.”

Stevie was so moved by Lizzo’s speech that she wrote on her socials, “Dearest Lizzo … your presentation … was not only so beautiful and so needed, that you get the award for being a great woman of our time.”

“I was so impressed and so touched that you put that together and pulled it off,” Stevie continued. “It was stunning, and everyone heard you. You have given all women soundbites forever— flute player, singer, songwriter, future politician…?”

Stevie concluded, “Your name is in the stars now.”

So far, Lizzo hasn’t responded to Stevie’s kind words.

