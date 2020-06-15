      Weather Alert

Does The Mayan Calendar Says World Will End Next Week?

Jun 15, 2020 @ 1:11pm

Welp, it was fun while it lasted. According to a reader of the Mayan calendar, the world will come to an end sometime next week…possibly. The original prediction was December 21st, 2012. Clearly, we survived that.  A conspiracy theory on social media says the calendar was misread and the actual doomsday prediction is 8 years off.

The date of total destruction is June 21, 2020. That is this coming Sunday. Of course, this is coming from a conspiracy theorist who deleted the tweet that showed the calculations. Take it for what it is worth. With 2020 going how it is so far, would you be surprised?

