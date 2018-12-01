Does Your Family Follow The Pickle Ornament Tradition?

One of the best parts of the holiday season is family traditions! Maybe its baking cookies for Santa the night before, opening one gift on Christmas Eve or searching the Christmas tree for the pickle. A pickle ornament that is!

On the night before Christmas, parents hide a pickle ornament amongst the tree, awarding the first finder to a special treat or dibs on the first present on Christmas morning. A tradition that is actually practiced by many families, but certainly the first I’m hearing of it.

Do you follow the pickle ornament tradition?

