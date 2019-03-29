Does Your Pet Have a House Rule?

If you’ve ever felt like your dog or cat runs your home, you’re not alone. Pet parents on Reddit shared the rules that their pets expect them to follow around the house.

One Reddit user said that as a child, his dog had to sleep in the middle of his bed, leaving the owner to sleep on a trundle for four years. Another cockatiel owner says her bird has a tantrum until someone answers her question “How are you today?”

One pet parent says her cat has to have “the princess treatment”; her cat must be gently carried to her bowl prior to feeding or the cat will meow her head off. There was also an odd number of cats that demand their owners let them know that they’re okay after they sneeze.

Does your pet have a rule that must be followed in your home?