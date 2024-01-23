Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Dog Helps Rescue Her Owner From A Frozen Lake

January 23, 2024 10:23AM EST
Another 20 out of 10 on a Good Puppers Scale!

Police bodycam footage in Grand Traverse County, Michigan shows how an officer uses a rescue disc and the owner’s dog to help pull a 65-year-old man out of a frozen lake. Officer Kammeron Bennetts ties a rope around Ruby the dog, with the disc that looks like a Frisbee, and tells the owner to call his dog.

Ruby knew what to do and ran out to her owner, who was able to grab the disc and be pulled out of the lake!

