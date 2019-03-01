Dog Owners Take More Pics of the Dog Than Their Spouse

There’s now a study that says 65 percent of dog owners take more pictures of their pet than their spouses.

Now if that didn’t floor you the study also revealed that half of the people in the survey say it’s harder to leave their dog for a week than their spouse.

And if that still didn’t send you into disbelief the study also said 56 percent of dog owners greet their dog before they greet the rest of the family.

So the next time you get grief about being too much in love with your dog, don’t get upset, there’s a study to prove them right.

Do you often get blamed for loving your pet too much? Has a dog ever broken up your relationship?