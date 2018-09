The man considered the greatest fugitive hunter may be coming to the area in the search for an elusive man accused of threatening the president… “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Duane Chapman plans to join in the search of Shawn Christy later next week… Christy is believed to be using his survivalist skills in the Mansfield area after running off from a wrecked vehicle on Interstate 71 on Sunday.

