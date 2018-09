Dog the Bounty Hunter was already planning on coming to Ohio to speak about addiction and recovery. But now, the reality star is saying is is staying to help find fugitive Shawn Christy. The bounty hunter also said that he was contacted by a member of Christy’s family, who asked him to find Shawn.

His special event is called “A Town Hall Meeting on Addiction and How to Find Your Road to Redemption” and will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Renaissance Theatre, 138 Park Avenue West.