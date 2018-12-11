Dog Who Survived California Wildfire Found One Month Later Guarding Burnt Down Family Home

Get the tissues out for this story. Andrea Gaylord is from Northern California. Last month, Andrea was unable to get home in time to evacuate her two dogs, Miguel and Madison. The strict evacuation orders would not allow her to return to her home to get her beloved pets. Andrea refused to think the worst, and believed her dogs survived. She contact a local animal rescue volunteer, Shayla Sullivan, to help her find her dogs. Sullivan found one dog, Miguel, 86 miles away from home. But the search was still on for Madison, who is an Anatolian shepherd. Sullivan left food and water for the dog at her burnt down home every day, hoping the dog would return.

When Andrea was finally permitted back into her community a month later, she rushed to the ruins of her house to see what was left, and to start her search for Madison. There, waiting for her in the ruins of their home, was Madison.

A California family who was forced to abandon their dog when the Camp Fire tore through their neighborhood last month finally returned home—and found Madison patiently waiting for them in the charred site where their house once stood. https://t.co/s0KVjfbly4 — VICE (@VICE) December 10, 2018

