Dogs Wait Patiently Outside Hospital For Homeless Owner To Get Better

Make sure to go home and hold your pets extra close tonight. Luiz is a homeless man in Brazil. He owns six dogs, who are all neutered/spayed, micro-chipped, vaccinated and de-wormed. He recently suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital. Hid dogs chased the ambulance for several miles, all the way to the hospital, where they waited outside the front doors for Luiz. People from Amigos de Patas Cianorte, a group that specialize in animal welfare, gave the dogs food and water as they waited. When Luiz was discharged, he actually left from a different entrance and had no idea his dogs where there. The Amigos de Patas Cianorte alerted Luiz that his dogs were waiting for him at the hospital. He returned and was reunited with his dogs.

Family and friends have offered Luiz housing, but he refuses, preferring to stay on the streets with his dogs.

Source: thedodo.com