DOJ Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Live Nation and Ticketmaster

May 24, 2024 12:57PM EDT
As expected, the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit yesterday against Live Nation and Ticketmaster, saying they have an unlawful monopoly on the live event industry in the United States.

Live Nation bigwig Dan Wall issued a response, and it’s interesting.  He says his company is NOT responsible for high ticket prices. Instead, he points the finger at higher production costs, “artist popularity,” online ticket scalping… and YOU, for paying those scalpers, quote, “far more than primary tickets cost.”

Oh, and he added, quote, “The world is a better place because of [our] merger, not a worse one.” Mmmkay but one of the basic economic concepts is competition is better for consumers when they have to fight for your business. 

