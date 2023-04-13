Doja Cat is one of ‘Time”s 100 Most Influential People, will perform on ABC’s ‘TIME100’ TV special

Doja Cat isn’t just a chart-topping artist: She’s one of the 100 most influential people in the world. That’s according to Time magazine, which includes the star on its annual list, joining the likes of President Joe Biden and Beyoncé.

Doja also graces one of four Time 100 covers this year, along with Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Coolidge and Disney CEO Bob Iger. In addition, she’ll perform on a TIME100 TV special, hosted by Coolidge and airing on ABC April 30.

In the magazine, Elvis director Baz Luhrmann writes of Doja, “I’ve worked with all kinds of artists, but with a certain few you connect on a deeper level. For me, Doja Cat is one of those artists. She’s at the top because she works to bring everything she does to the highest possible level.”

He adds, “She can’t be boxed in. She’s a rapper, a singer, a performance artist—she’s the canvas on which she expresses a character or an idea. There’s no ‘brand’ to Doja Cat. You never know what she’s going to do next, and that’s exciting.”

Speaking about her controversial decision to shave her head, Doja tells the magazine, “I just realized that hair wasn’t for me, unless it was a wig … it just gave me this sense of self that was different from any other time in my life. I almost feel like 10 to 15 years younger.”

“I feel like I’m just pushing myself out there and just accepting myself for who I am, no matter who can see me,” she adds. “It’s kind of like I ripped off my shell. I feel a lot happier.”

Other stars on the Time 100 list include Steve Lacy, Angela Bassett, MrBeast, Natasha Lyonne, Jerrod Carmichael, Patrick Mahomes and Lea Michele.

